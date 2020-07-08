Nancy Schwartz (nee Barnhard), 77 of Beachwood, passed away July 5, 2020.
Born Jan. 20, 1943, in Cleveland to Sophie and Dorn Barnhard, Nancy graduated Cleveland Heights High School. She worked as an elementary school lunch aid and as a Mayfield High School instructional aid. She also worked at Evette Shop.
Nancy was known as always being the life of any party.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joel Schwartz; daughters, Cathy and Erica (Larry); grandchildren, Annie and Shelby Goldstein, and Matthew, Ari and Maddie Kantin; and brother, Scott Barnhard.
Funeral services were held July 7 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Nancy can be made at a charity of your choice.