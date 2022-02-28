Pamela S. Schwartz, devoted wife of 52 years to David L. Schwartz, loving mother of Aaron A. (Allyson Wishnek) Schwartz, and cherished grandmother to Eden Rose and Ivy Claire, appropriately passed away this past Shabbos, a day she loved above all others, on Feb. 26, 2022.
She spent her life dedicated to her family and Yiddishkeit. Her early careers, always working alongside her husband, including running an Ohel group home in New York City and then spending over 20 years directing and cooking breakfast, lunch, dinners and catering special events at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland. She received so many compliments on her skills. But she will be especially remembered for her wonderful cookies.
Her many skills and interests included ceramics, crochet, designing her own clothes and reading mystery novels. This Aishes Chayil will be missed by all who knew her.
The family thanks those dedicated people at Montefiore for their care.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will observe shiva following services until 8 p.m. Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 1 to March 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 4, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6 at the residence 2301 Milton Road in University Heights.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Yeshiva Derech Hatorah of Cleveland, 1508 Warrensville Center Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44121.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.