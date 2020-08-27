Stephan A. Schwartz, Ph.D., beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Moriarty). Loving father of Olesia Savchak. Dear brother of Joel (Cheri) Schwartz. Cherished uncle of Matt (Beth) Schwartz and Hallee (John) Temple.
Graveside services will be held Aug. 28 at the South Russell Village Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. For Zoom service information, refer to bkbmc.com. Service will be at bit.ly/32rgM1g. If unable to attend the livestream, beginning Saturday, service can be viewed on YouTube (search Stephan A. Schwartz Funeral).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities or the Jewish Family Service Association.