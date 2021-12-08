Stuart David Schwartz, 70, passed away peacefully in Tucson, Ariz., on Nov. 30, 2021. Stu was born in Cleveland to parents Martin L. Schwartz and Myrl Schwarz, but grew up in Shaker Heights.
Stu was a world traveler. In his lifetime, he was able to travel to India, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Greece, Peru, Mexico and numerous other locations. Besides travel, Stu loved to fix things, especially electronics and cars. Stu also owned and ran several difference businesses. He began with Community Electronics, a stereo store in the Hip Coventry District of Cleveland Heights, and a chain of key shops, Mr. Key, in Houston.
Stu was predeceased by his parents, Martin and Myrl. He is survived by his brother, Roger (Vicky) Abady; niece, Megan (Jon) Berger; nephew, Jason (Ali Shapiro) Abady; and great niece and nephews, Reed, Nate and Jane Berger.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stu’s memory to Peppi’s House in Tucson.