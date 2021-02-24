It is with great sorrow we announce the death of Renee Rogoff Schwarz of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 12, 2021. Her funeral was held Feb. 17 and she is buried at Brooklyn’s historical Greenwood Cemetery.
Renee was born March 5, 1936, in Cleveland, the only child of Ben Rogoff and Miriam Lieberman Rogoff. She is the widow of Heinz Georg Schwarz and is survived by her daughter, Melanie Schwarz, M.D., and twin grandsons, Noah and Matthew Sylvester of Brooklyn.
Renee graduated in 1954 from Cleveland Heights High School. She attended The Ohio State University and then transferred to Western Reserve University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She moved to Akron and obtained a master’s degree in special education.
After 30 years, she retired from Weaver School of the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board. After her retirement, she continued her education by earning a master’s degree in library science from Kent State University. She and her husband, Georg, moved to West Virginia where she served as head librarian for Boone County.
In 2001, after the passing of her husband, Renee retired once again and moved to Brooklyn to be closer to her daughter and grandsons. Renee quickly adapted to vibrant city life and made special long term friends there who will miss her.