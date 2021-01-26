It was August 1983, and Dan and his family were making their return voyage home from Alaska. Dan wishing to show as much of America and Canada to his family as possible, opted to make the trip (mostly) by land and sea, utilizing trains across the United States, and ferry boats up to Alaska and back.
It was on the voyage home when late on the second night, Dan was awakened by a member of the
ship’s crew. An elderly passenger had rolled off of his top bunk bed and sustained a head wound. Since the ship was without an official doctor, the captain asked that Dan help assist the passenger.
Without hesitation Dan jumped into action and disappeared into the night. Shortly afterward, we (along with the rest of the ship’s passengers) were awakened to thunderous roar of a helicopters engines. The Canadian Coast Guard had arrived to take the injured passenger to a local hospital. As the passenger was loaded into the helicopter, it was Dan escorting him onto the flying machine and to the Canadian hospital until an emergency team of physicians could take over.
That day Dan appeared larger than life, like a superhero. That was Dan. There was never such a thing as taking a day off. There was never a moment when he wasn’t ready to help and put the needs of others ahead of his own. Dan truly lived to help others until his final breaths.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, Dr. Daniel Edson Schweid, M.D. left this world for a better one at the age of 83. The world has lost a great son, brother, husband, father, and member of the community.
Dan was born on May 2, 1937, in Cleveland. While growing up, he was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians, which led to his becoming a sports writer for his high school newspaper. He spent much time with his father joining him on business trips and time spent in his office. Dan was an exceptional student graduating Shaker Heights High School in three years and being accepted to Princeton University. While at Princeton, Dan continued his dominance of academics becoming the first person to graduate with a chemistry degree from the university as well as becoming the valedictorian of the class of 1958.
After graduating from Princeton, Dan enrolled and graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, receiving a medical degree in 1965. Dan then spent his internship and residency at University Hospital (Cleveland) including a year as chief resident and graduated from their psychiatric department in 1970. He then spent the next two years in the United States Air Force helping soldiers who suffered injuries while in the line of duty, eventually achieving the rank of major and receiving numerous recognitions including a commendation medal by the time he was honorably discharged in 1972.
Dan would eventually find his way to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was the director of the department of psychiatry.
It was while working at Saint Luke’s, when Dan met the love of his life, Dr. Carolee K. Lesyk. They had an instant and special bond which led to their marriage in 1979. Dan would spend the rest of his days working to help those in need, and most recently at Murtis Taylor Human Services. Dan also donated a considerable amount of his free time to such organizations as the Geauga Board of Mental Health (for over 30 years), the Cuyahoga County Mental Health Board, the Cleveland Regional Red Cross, as a board member of Hopewell Therapeutic Community, and as a board member of the Ohio Department of Mental Health.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Carolee of nearly 42 years; son, Alex; sister, Nancy; sister-in-law, Bobbi; nephews, Jonathan and Jay; and nieces, Debbie, Susie, and Laura. He is predeceased by his father, Edward; mother, Marjorie; and his brother, Robert.
Due to the current health crisis, an in person service will be held for immediate family only, but for those who wish to join the live stream, please go to bkbmc.com, go to obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Dr. Daniel E. Schweid, click on his obituary and select “join live stream.”
The service will be held at noon Jan. 29.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to Ravenwood Health (ravenwoodhealth.org).