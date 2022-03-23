On March 15, 2022, Jeffrey M. Schweitz passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Beloved husband of JoAnn Daugherty-Schetrompf; loving father of Thomas L. Baublitz; caring brother of Bob Schweitz and Lana Groynom; cherished grandfather of Roxanne Baublitz. He is also survived by many other family members and dear friends.
Born in Ohio, Jeff has lived in Severn, Md., since 1987. He worked as a CFO in the banking industry until he retired. He liked to play bridge with his friends and enjoyed watching the Baltimore Ravens. He liked to grill and to share a good meal with family and friends.