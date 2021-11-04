Jeanette Seaman, beloved wife of the late Morrey; devoted mother of Dennis (Beverly) Seaman, Sandra (Chuck) Zeitler, Barbara (Kenneth) Wolinsky and Anita Kramer; loving grandmother and great-grandmother; dear sister of the following deceased: Sally Lichtig, Max Emerman, Robert Emerman, Selma Feldman, Ernest Emerman, Frieda Yanowitz and Frank Emerman.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5, please go to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Jeanette Seaman, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream. Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 4 p.m. Nov. 5, and from 10 a.m. to noon, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., and from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 through Nov. 10 at the home of Sandra Zeitler, 4315 University Parkway in University Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the Kosher Food Pantry, Bikur Cholim or American Friends of Kedumim.
