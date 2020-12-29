Edwin Frank Seegull (7/5/1937-12/28/2020). Beloved husband to Linda Seegull of Solon; devoted father to Dina (David) Rock of Solon and Larry (Diane) Seegull of Baltimore; loving grandfather of Brandon Rock, Ezra Seegull (A’”H), Logan Rock, and Ronen Seegull. Edwin worked in the automotive industry for more than 40 years, was a Korean War veteran, volunteered at Bethesda Hospital in South Florida, and loved to golf any chance he could get. Private family services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. To view live streaming of the funeral go to:.https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160929299892579.
A private burial will take place in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. The family requests no visitation due to COVID-19. Contributions can be made to Jewish War Veterans or The Associated Jewish Charities of Baltimore designated for the Ezra Lev Seegull Memorial Fund, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave. Baltimore, MD 21201.