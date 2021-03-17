Jona B. Seidel was born on Mother’s Day in 1963, and died March 5, 2021.
Jona was sweet and enchantingly beautiful. She is and will be deeply missed by her family: her mother and father, Jean and Jerry Seidel; her brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Karina Mastorah Seidel, and her nieces, Alyana and Alexandria Seidel; her aunt, Mary Beth Alexander and family; and uncle, Larry Seidel and his family. She will also be missed and remembered by all her lovely and loving cousins.
For the past 42 years, Jona has lived in Brunswick in a Transitional Living Centers group home where she received love and excellent care, and where she had many good friends among her fellow residents and the center’s staff.
There will be no services at this time.