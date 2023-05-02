Our beloved Alex Seidman passed peacefully from this world on May 1, 2023. He was 97 years old.
He will be mourned by his brother, Irving Seidman; daughter, Laurie Seidman (Robert Eisler); son, Michael Seidman (Anita Philips); daughter, Debora Seidman; grandchildren, Kevin Eisler, Sam Eisler and Hadly Seidman; beloved caregiver, Sylvia Charles; and all of his extended family.
His sister, Sally, and brother, Lou, of blessed memory, and many lifelong friends, now deceased, were central to his life.
The loving care he received from Sylvia made an enormous difference in his life and the family is deeply grateful for her presence.
Our hearts are full knowing the legacy he left was one of kindness, compassion, intelligence and care. His love for people was at the heart of his life. His mind was sharp for most of his 97 years, and he stayed engaged with world events, as well as with the lives of his children and grandchildren, and many beloved extended family members. He had a remarkable gift for friendship, maintaining closeness with many friends that began in high school and continued until someone died.
Born in Cleveland in 1925 to Philip and Fanny Seidman, he graduated from Glenville High School. He went on to study chemical engineering at Case Institute of Technology. After one semester, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a radio operator in Natal, Brazil. He returned to graduate from Case, and went on to work in the furniture business, first with his father at Seidman Furniture, and later went on to found and run Valley Furniture on Kamms Corners for over 40 years.
Two of his grandchildren are now engineers, carrying on the legacy he began with his studies at Case.
He raised his family in Shaker Heights with a strong Jewish tradition. Weekly Shabbos dinners were an important part of family life.
He played basketball at Glenville High School, and was an avid tennis player for most of his life.
He will be remembered most for the legacy of love and friendship he leaves behind. He was a loving husband to Nancy (deceased 2014), and took care of her for many decades at home. His loyalty and dedication to her were an inspiration to all who knew him. He had a heart of gold, and will be sorely missed.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. May 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following interment until sundown on May 5; from 8 to 9:30 p.m. May 6; from noon to 3 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 7; and from 6 to 9:30 p.m. May 8 at the residence 21399 Almar Drive in Shaker Heights.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to The Cleveland Food Bank.
To view a livestream of the service, go to bkbmc.com, open recent obituaries, click on Alex Seidman, scroll down and click Join Livestream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.