Douglas Lee Seidner, M.D., beloved husband of Mary Dee (nee Nichols). Loving father of Matthew Seidner (Katherine Connors), Greg Seidner (Cassandra Simmons). Devoted grandfather of Penelope Simmons Seidner. Cherished son of Rita and the late Burton. Dear brother of Andrea Seidner-Burling (Thomas Burling).
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. (Masks are required). Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Douglas L. Seidner, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, (crohnscolitisfoundation.org), the Be The Match Foundation (bethematchfoundation.org) or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org).