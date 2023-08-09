Rhoda Seifert (nee Weintraub), 89, passed away Aug. 8, 2023.
She was the dearly beloved wife of the late Edwin. They spent 38 wonderful years together. Loving daughter of the late Jack and Dorothy Weintraub. Devoted mother of Jay Seifert and Mitchell (Elise) Seifert. Devoted grandmother of Larry (Debbie), Eric and Matthew Seifert. Great-grandmother of Noah. Dear sister of Phil (CC) Weintraub, and loving aunt and great aunt. Family was always very important to her.
Rhoda was a devoted volunteer. She visited Israel four times and volunteered for the Israeli army on the largest training base in the Negev. She was an avid volunteer for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, participated in years of their biathlons. She also knitted hats and blankets for babies that were born ill and premature in various hospitals. Rhoda also did registration for the American Red Cross blood drives and herself donated blood.
She was a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation where she was past-president and fundraising vice-president of the sisterhood, and volunteered at the reception desk when needed. She was an officer of the YPC and with her husband performed in their plays. She was a past-president and fundraising vice president of the Montefiore Nursing Home Auxiliary where she ran the holiday gift wrapping at Beachwood Place for many years and ran many fundraising opportunities.
Rhoda wrote poetry and letters to the editors of various publications defending Israel and Judaic principles in answer to negative letters and defending various principles.
Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 9 p.m. Aug. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11 and from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at Vitalia of Solon, 6050 Kruse Drive in Solon.
Donations are suggested to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124, and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood, OH 44122, or the charity of your choice.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10 by going to bkbmc.com, select the obituary of Rhoda Seifert and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.