Daniel Seiger, 88, of Cleveland, passed away Dec. 8, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Cleveland, Daniel was born Aug. 9, 1932, to Isadore and Lillian Seiger. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from New York University; Ph.D. from University of Toledo; and RPh from Cleveland State University. Daniel worked at the family restaurant, Seiger’s deli at E. 118th Street and Kinsman Road, Seiger Realty, EJBL Drugstore, and Federal Enterprises.
A member of Park Synagogue, Daniel was also a charter member of American Friends of Magen David Adom, the David Mark Berger chapter.
Daniel loved spending time with his family and cherished his grandchildren. He would tell any willing person of grandchildrens’ life story. He loved Turner Classic Movies and playing poker. Daniel had an affinity for laughter, business and kishka. He was an eternal optimist and loved life.
Beloved husband of the late Marcia (nee Levine). Loving father of Sanford Seiger (Susan) and the late Sherri Davis. Dear brother of Audrey Spiwak (Bertram) and the late Chiam Seiger. Devoted grandfather of Raena Davis (Jessie), Anna Gecht (Mitchell), Rachel Seiger (Adam), and Sarah Seiger (Eric). Dear companion of Lenore Krantz.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Solon Chabad, Jewish Family Services Association (Cleveland), or the American Friends of Magen David Adom.