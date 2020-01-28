Phyllis A. Selker (nee Kirshner), beloved wife of Eugene I. Selker. Loving mother of Mark Selker, Greg (Lois) Selker and Wendy (Jonathan, deceased) Robbins. Devoted grandmother of Sam (Danielle), Allen (Hannah Jordan) and Maxwell (Emily) Selker, and Jared and Michaela Robbins. Great-grandmother of Zachary. Dear sister of Lenora Riemer.
Services will be held at noon Jan. 30 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. Jan. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 and from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the residence of Lois and Greg Selker, 3275 Belvoir Blvd. in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Council of World Affairs or the American Cancer Society.