Mona Senkfor, 93, beloved wife of the late Maurice, passed away Sept. 17, 2023.
Loving mother of Sherrie Anne (Dennis Fickinger) Senkfor, Stuart Senkfor (Leslie Stewart), Ava Senkfor and Howard (Cathy) Senkfor.
Devoted grandmother of Meagen Jacobs, Matthew (Sara) Fickinger, Sarah Senkfor (Jeremy Sweer, fiance), Marisa Senkfor, Julia Senkfor, Benjamin (Samantha) Senkfor and Gregory (Megan) Senkfor. Great-grandmother of Aiden and Henry.
Services will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 3 p.m., and again from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the residence, 1884 Dunellon Road in Lyndhurst.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Mona Senkfor High School Educational Fund c/o Temple Emanu El or Magen David Adom.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a livestream at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at bkbmc.com, selecting the obituary for Mona Senkfor and clicking on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.