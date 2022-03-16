Harry David Seton, 81, completed his final lap on March 10, 2022, at his home in Saddlebrooke, Ariz.
Born on April 15, 1940, in Dayton, Harry was the eldest child of Ben and ClaraBelle Satinsky (deceased) and brother of Janet (Richard) and Sharon (deceased). The family lived throughout the Midwest and eventually settled in Indianapolis where Harry developed a love for cars and racing. Harry attended University of Arizona as a chemistry major and was a Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity member, however, it was his love of all things cars that shaped his future career as an OEM and aftermarket auto parts dealer in Cleveland.
It was in Shaker Heights, where he met his best friend and future wife, Joan (Rudd) through the friendship of their daughters, Megan and Robin. Harry and Joan were married on Sept. 4, 1982, at the University Club in Cleveland surrounded by their children, family and friends. Harry and Joan enjoyed nearly 40 years of love, fun, and adventures around the world. They were the perfect pair.
Harry was a loving father to his children, Robin (Chris), Laurel (Rick) and stepchildren Jeffrey (deceased) (Amy), Lauren (Scott, deceased), and Megan (deceased) (Jeff). He was blessed with twelve grandchildren, Anastasia, Zoe, Samantha, Matthew, Gregory, Jacob (deceased), Tracy, Courtney, Ally, Jack, Taylor and Zack.
Harry was a proud member of many philanthropic organizations including B’nai B’rith International, The Lion’s Club and the Jewish Federations of North America, to name a few. As the former owner of a classic C1 Corvette convertible and C4 Corvette convertible, Harry joined the National Council of Corvette Clubs where he made lifelong friends. He loved being active and played racquetball, enjoyed skiing, and was at home on the water in his cabin cruiser and cigarette boats.
There will be a memorial service in spring in Saddlebrooke. Date to be announced.