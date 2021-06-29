Annette Sevel (nee Stern), beloved wife of the late Isadore. Loving mother of David (Nina) Sevel, Ronald (Elaine) Sevel and Shellie (Steve) Glosser. Devoted grandmother of Tavis (Faye) Sevel, Evan (Meghan) Sevel, Kristoffer (Stacie) Sevel and Nicole Sevel (Eduardo Trujillo), Andrew (Andrea) Sevel, Chelsea Glosser and Colin Glosser. Great-grandmother of Joshua, Natalie, Caroline, Parker, Teagan, Emerson, Ari, Ethan and Caleb. Dear sister of Alice Fingerhut and predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. June 30 at the Zion Memorial Park. Family and friends that are not able to attend, may view the service beginning July 1 on YouTube (enter Annette Sevel Funeral Service).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish War Veterans.