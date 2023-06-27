Eugene Sevin PhD, age 95, of Lyndhurst, was born Jan. 5, 1928 in Chicago, and passed away on June 26, 2023.
Dr. Eugene Sevin was adjunct professor of applied mechanics at Illinois Institute of Technology and director of engineering mechanics research at IIT’s Research Institute. He was professor of mechanical engineering at the Technion (Israel Institute of Technology) and head, mechanical engineering at Ben Gurion University of the Negav, Israel. Dr. Sevin served as chief, strategic structures division at the Defense Nuclear Agency and as assistant to the deputy director for experimental research at DNA. He joined the Office of the Secretary of Defense as director, space and missiles systems.
Gene held a PhD in applied mechanics from Illinois Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from California Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from IIT.
He received the Presidential Rank Distinguished and Meritorious awards, DNA’s Exceptional Civilian Service Medal, the Secretary of Defense’s Medal for Meritorious Civilian Service, NASA’s Exceptional Service Medal and IIT Alumni’s Professional Achievement Award.
Gene was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth (nee Hirschson). He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (nee Robinovitz); daughters, Lori Sevin (William) Gunter of West End, N.C., Lynne Bossart (Bernard, deceased) of Simsbury, Conn., and Lisa Sevin of North Hollywood, Calif.; stepchildren, Clifford Lopate (Beth Davidson) of Auburn, N.H., Glenn (Robin) Lopate of Longmont, Colo., and Cheryl Lopate of Aurora, Ore.; grandchildren, Celine Bossart, Sophie Bossart, Eli Gunter and Samual (Nathalya) Lopate and brother, Earl (Vivien) Sevin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. June 29 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 1 p.m. June 29 navigate to the services section of Eugene’s obituary on bkbmc.com and click on “join livestream.”
Burial will be in Chesterland Memorial Park, 11521 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland.
The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. June 29 and from 2 to 6 p.m. June 30 at the Sevin residence, 1782 Kenton Circle in Lyndhurst.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.