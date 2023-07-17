Phyllis M. Shaffer (nee Katz), 94, passed away July 12, 2023. She was married to the late Sheldon G. Shaffer and was the daughter of the late Jacob and Jean Katz.
Phyllis is survived by sons, Steve (Becky) and Dan (Kim); grandchildren, Sara and Eric (Alyona); brother, Melvyn (the late Eugenia); niece, Julie (Jeff) Goldman; nephew, Paul (Nima), and grandnieces, a grandnephew and cousins.
Born and raised in Cleveland and a proud Glenville Tarblooder, Phyllis then lived in her beloved home in South Euclid for 64 years. She was an executive secretary at Cleveland Transit, and was involved in the early 1950s planning of the Rapid Transit System. She enjoyed going to Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers games and the Front Row Theater, and traveling with Shelly. Phyllis was active in Steve’s and Dan’s PTA, and their sports carpools. She drove until she was 90, perhaps not the best idea.
Graveside service and interment was held July 16 at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood.
Contributions in loving memory of Phyllis can be made to Miami University (Oxford, OH) (givetomiamioh.org) or the Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Shapiro Funeral Care.