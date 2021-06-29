Loretta Shainker (nee Diamond), 104, of Beachwood, passed away June 28, 2021.
Born Dec. 2, 1916, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Anne and Sam Diamond, Loretta graduated from Walton High School in the Bronx. She was an office manager at Carlton Lingerie in New York City. After moving to Cleveland in 1951, Loretta was an office manager at Ohio Furniture in Cleveland. A member of Park Synagogue, Loretta was involved with Hadassah, a master bridge player and avid golfer. She lived in the Cleveland area for 70 years.
Her son, Herbie, was always breaking things and getting into trouble as a child. Herbie told Loretta that he wanted to be a wrecking ball operator when he grew up. Loretta said to him, “you don’t want to be a wrecking ball operator, you want to OWN the wrecking ball company.” She always wanted the absolute best for her family.
Loretta is survived by her sons, Sanford Shainker of Beachwood and Herbert Shainker of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Stacie (Kery) Hutner, Alyson Shainker (Jesse Messerli), Carly (Sean) Ginley, Danielle Shainker and Andrew Shainker; great-grandchildren, Landen and Dylan Hutner, Lyla Ginley and Camryn Messerli; and brother, Marty Diamond of New York City. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Louis Shainker; parents, Anne and Sam Diamond; and sisters, Sylvia and Lillie Diamond.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view the service at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Loretta Shainker, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery. The family will receive visitors following burial until 3 p.m. July 4 at the Hutner home, 445 Nob Hill Oval in Chagrin Falls.
Donations in memory of Loretta can be made to Hadassah.