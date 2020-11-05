Marilyn Shamblin (nee Cohen), beloved wife of 45 years to Clifton Shamblin; devoted mother of Douglas Greenberg (deceased) Bart Shamblin of Ravenna and Betsy of Oregon; dearest sister of Michael (Barbara) Cohen; dear daughter of the late Hy and Fritzie Cohen; loving aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor.
She was born in Cleveland, graduated from Shaker Heights High School and attended Lincoln Jr. College. Marilyn was a very loving and caring person. Her wonderful smile and laughter will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at noon Nov. 6 at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions are suggested to the charity of choice.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.