Felicia Anne Shapiro (nee Weissman) passed away on June 11, 2020, at the age of 89. She played a loving, dynamic role in the lives of her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, friends and countless children, bringing her lively enthusiasm and passion for beauty, knowledge and fun to everything she did. She loved people, literature, music, art, Jewish culture, travel, nature and tennis.
Married for 67 years, the adored wife of Jack B. “Yonny” Shapiro; mother of Jeremy (Nancy Winkelman) and Eric (Jane Buder Shapiro); sister of Deborah Roth (deceased) and Harvey Weissman; grandmother of Alexandra Buder Shapiro (Benjamin Cohen) and Matt Buder Shapiro (fiancée, Claudia Constantiner); and great-grandmother of Lilah Cohen.
Felicia’s calling in life was introducing children to the worthy and wonderful things of the world, which to her most prominently featured books and learning and also included museums and excursions of all kinds. She started with her sons and expanded ever outward to her nieces and nephews, grandchildren, second graders at Anshe Chesed Fairmont Temple Sabbath school and thousands of children in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
Being a librarian was a central feature of Felicia’s identity. In addition to her career as a school librarian, she led book discussion groups and trained other librarians in this craft. She was a voracious consumer of adult education, taking innumerable classes at the Siegal College of Jewish Studies and Case Western Reserve University’s Senior Scholars program.
Felicia was a volunteer with NA’AMAT Cleveland Council and led discussion groups at Menorah Park. She played tennis until she was 80 years old and was a world traveler, respectable artist and great walker.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the NA’AMAT Cleveland Council, 14055 Cedar Road, No. 300, Cleveland, OH 44118.