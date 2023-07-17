Shapiro Fred

Fred D. Shapiro, 96, passed away peacefully July 16, 2023, surrounded by loving family.
He was the dearly beloved husband of Helen Shapiro (nee Solomon), z”l; devoted father of Gary (Emma) Nelson, Ira (Ann) Shapiro, and Diane Shapiro (Mark) Richer; cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Madeline, Ashley, Baylee, Cari, Ryan, Kristen, Melanie, Matthew, Jeremy and Sam; loving great grandfather of ten; and dear brother of the late Morton A. Shaw and the late Sanford Shaw.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. July 18 at Mayfield Cemetery.
Fred was born in Cleveland in 1926 to loving parents, Lottie and Isadore Shapiro, and grew up in the Glenville neighborhood. After graduating from Glenville High School, Fred enlisted in the Navy, where he served as a news correspondent on the USS Savo Island, stationed in Hawaii. Thereafter, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from The Ohio State University, where he served as editor in chief of The Lantern student newspaper.
He married the beautiful Helen Solomon in 1948 and they were married for almost 72 years. Fred pursued a masters degree from Columbia University before graduating from Harvard Law School. Gary was born during the law school years in Boston, and Ira and Diane followed soon after, when the couple returned to make their home in Cleveland. They have been lifelong members of The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Fred practiced law in Cleveland for nearly 60 years and was a member of the Rowfant Club. Fred was an avid reader and scholar, who also enjoyed ballroom dancing, music and art. One of his favorite places on earth was Interlochen Center for the Arts. Fred, along with Helen, served as perfect role models for how to be loving, nurturing parents. Fred was respected by all who knew him, as a humble and gentle soul, always giving of his abundant wisdom, wit, and kindness.
The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers at Judson Park and, especially, to Jean Garrett, for her devoted care in recent years.
Contributions in Fred’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the Alzheimer’s Association, or Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz-Memorial Chapel.