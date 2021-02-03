Dr. Gary L. Shapiro passed away Jan. 20, 2021, at the age of 70 in Florida.
Gary was born Dec. 29, 1950, in Cleveland to Ellin (Zucker) and Dr. Harrison Shapiro. He graduated from University School in 1968, where he was a celebrated athlete and captain of the football team, and from Princeton University in 1972, where he studied economics and played football. He received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine, performed his internship and residency at Boston University Hospital, and completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at Stanford University Medical Center.
He moved to Cape Cod in 1982, where he established his medical practice and raised his family. He was a gastroenterologist for nearly 40 years in private practice and at Cape Cod Hospital. He loved his work and was tireless in his dedication to his patients and colleagues, many of whom were also friends. His family and friends will remember him most for his kindness, his sense of humor and his infectious laugh.
He had a lifelong love of nature that began with chasing butterflies and catching frogs as a boy. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and was a member of the Cape Cod Synagogue, as well as Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple as a child. His priority was always his family’s happiness and he devoted his life to caring for and providing for others.
He is survived by his three children and their families; daughter Leigh Shapiro Williamson (Brian Williamson and their daughters); son, Brett Harris Shapiro (Kristen O’Neill); daughter, Whitney Jon Shapiro (Jim Behot); as well as by his sister, Lora Guyuron (Dr. Bahman Guyuron); sister-in-law, Elizabeth Shapiro; nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Dale Shapiro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, a cause that has been important to the Shapiro family for many years.