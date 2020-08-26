Helen Shapiro (nee Solomon), 92, passed away peacefully Aug. 22, 2020, after a brief illness, surrounded by loving family.
She was the dearly beloved wife of Fred D. Shapiro; devoted mother of Gary (Emma) Nelson, Ira (Ann) Shapiro, and Diane Shapiro (Mark) Richer; cherished grandmother of Benjamin, Madeline, Ashley, Baylee, Cari, Ryan, Kristen, Melanie, Matthew, Jeremy and Sam; loving great grandmother of nine; and dear sister of Peggy Bernstein.
Graveside services were held Aug. 23 at Mayfield Cemetery.
Helen was born in Cleveland in 1928 to loving parents, Louis and Gertie Solomon, and grew up in the Glenville neighborhood. Voted prettiest girl in her high school class, she met Fred on a blind date while she was in high school and he was serving in the U.S. Navy. Fred convinced her to change her college plans to join him at The Ohio State University. They wed soon thereafter in 1948 and were married for nearly 72 years. Helen paused her studies to work to support Fred through a master’s program at Columbia University and then Harvard Law School. Gary was born during the law school years in Boston, and Ira and Diane followed soon thereafter, after the couple returned to make their home in Cleveland. They have been lifelong members of The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Helen was a “stay-at-home” mom while the kids were growing up, volunteering at school and for community organizations, while supporting her children’s every interest, from the boys’ sporting events to Diane’s musical endeavors, always providing a loving and nurturing home that was the envy of the children’s friends.
After the kids were grown, Helen found a new career as administrator in the office of the dean for student affairs at Case Western Reserve University Medical School. There she used her varied talents to support medical students in all aspects of student life, from assisting with job searches, social events, financial aid and generally coping with the rigors of life as a medical student. She was like a surrogate mother to many of those students, who would remember her fondly on chance encounters in the medical arena in subsequent years.
Helen enjoyed ballroom dancing, antiquing, music, art and literature. She was beautiful into her 90s, inside and out. Helen, along with Fred, served as perfect role models for how to be loving, nurturing parents. Helen will surely be missed by Fred, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with friends and extended family.
The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Maxine, Jean and Michael, for their devoted care in recent years as Helen struggled with the effects of Parkinson’s disease.
Contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the charity of choice.