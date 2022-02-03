Jack B. Shapiro, 92, of Beachwood, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Jack was born April 8, 1929, in Cleveland.
Beloved husband of the late Felicia Shapiro; devoted father of Jeremy (Nancy Winkelman) Shapiro and Eric (Jane Buder-Shapiro) Shapiro; loving grandfather of Alexandra (Benjamin) Cohen and Matthew (Claudia Constantiner) Shapiro; great-grandfather of Lilah Cohen; dear brother of Dorothy Dannhauser (deceased).
Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
To view this service starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 please visit view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1643840753164217.
Burial will follow at Mayfield Cemetery at 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Shapiro Residence at 3351 Ingleside Road in Shaker Heights, OH 44122.
Contributions in Jack’s memory are suggested to NA’AMAT (naamat.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Shapiro family.