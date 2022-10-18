Jack Shapiro (born Jankelis Sapiro in Kovno, Lithuania on March 13, 1927) left the confines of his human form on Oct. 13, 2022 at the Maltz Hospice House. He is finally free to experience whatever the Universe has in store for him in all the dimensions both known and unknown.
Jack wished to be remembered for his vitality and love of life. He prided himself on being 95 but not looking a day over 59. Until the very end of his life, he was intellectually sharp, walking unassisted, in possession of his own teeth and driving. He cherished his daily walks at Acacia Reservation. He loved staying current on world affairs and retained a deep understanding of economics and politics.
Jack was a humble man who was more comfortable asking people about themselves and their lives than he was receiving the same love and support himself. He had friends of all ages and from all walks of life. He enjoyed sharing his life’s wisdom with others and did so in a manner that left people feeling that he was a father-figure in their lives.
His many accomplishments included being president of Hartzmark & Co. and being part of several other well-known brokerage houses until his retirement. His values of loyalty, integrity, kindness, compassion, and humor served him well in his professional and personal lives.
In his later years Jack was a caregiver for his wife of 65 years, Irene, who died in 2016. He is survived by his devoted children, Mark (Del Mar, Calif.) and Beth (Lisa) Shapiro of Lyndhurst, and grandchildren, Evan Shapiro and Giselle Murashova (both of Del Mar). He also leaves behind nieces and cousins all over the world.
Jack related to the world through all genres of music and was often heard reciting lyrics that held meaning for him. He taught his children a love of music, books, lifelong learning, and nature. He prided himself on providing his family with a “country home” complete with a horse, tractor, and acres of woods in which to play. “Dad we no longer have to fight over who gets to cut the filet.” Jack also loved being able to travel stateside and abroad with his family and spoke often of trips to Cuba, Catalina, Europe, South Africa, and the Grand Canyon.
An avid storyteller and humorist, Jack left his children and friends with a trove of “Jackisms” and jokes to share especially when spirits needed to be lifted.
Jack was fascinated by technology and yearned to be able to experience a depth of expansive thinking beyond our human mind’s capabilities. He reminded us that he will just be “up in the cloud” or “where the woodbine twineth.”
Per Jack’s wishes, services are private with no visitation/shiva. A celebration will be held on Nov. 13 (details in process).
Please consider donations to: Vinney Hospice (Menorah Park); Acacia Reservation (part of Cleveland Metroparks); Petsmart Charities or a charity of your choice.
Correspondence can be sent to Beth Shapiro, 3659 Green Road, Suite 222, Beachwood, OH 44122 or bshapiro4911@gmail.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.