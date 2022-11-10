Judith L. Shapiro (nee Dubick), beloved sister of Denise (Jerry) Falcon, passed away Nov. 9, 2022.
Devoted aunt of Justin (Karla) Falcon and Jamie (Melanie) Falcon; great-aunt of Gabriel, Julian, Lennon and Oliver Falcon. Cherished daughter of the late Gloria and Wilbert Dubick.
Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 4 p.m. at the residence of Denise and Jerry Falcon, 6424 Creekside Trail in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice of the Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, or to any mental health association or program.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view in beginning Nov. 12 by going to YouTube, under search enter the Judith Shapiro Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.