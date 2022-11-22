Shapiro, Kenneth

Kenneth Paul Shapiro, age 73, of Beachwood passed away on Nov. 14, 2022.
Dearly beloved brother of Arthur Shapiro and Dr. Barbara Shapiro (Dr. David Preston); much loved son of Esther Ruth Shapiro and Louis Shapiro (deceased); loving uncle of Hannah Preston and Abigail Preston; dear nephew of Sally Farber of Connecticut; cherished cousin of many.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights.
Internment at Baker Street Cemetery, Boston, Mass. at later date.
Contributions are suggested to Magnolia Clubhouse, 11101 Magnolia Drive, Cleveland, OH 44106 (www.magnoliaclubhouse.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.