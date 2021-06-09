Louise Shapiro (nee Jaffe), a longtime resident of Lyndhurst, passed away June 4, 2021, at Montefiore in Beachwood. She was 96.
Born Aug. 10, 1924, in Cleveland to Max and Rae Jaffe, Louise graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1942. She attended Cleveland College, where she studied business administration and went on to receive an Ohio Institute of Medical Assistants’ degree in 1944.
Louise was known by her friends for her outgoing personality and her keen sense of humor. She was blessed to meet her soulmate, Jules Shapiro, who would propose to her on her birthday in August 1946. They moved to Lyndhurst in 1954 where they lived in the same home for nearly forty years and raised two children. She also worked alongside her husband in their business, I Miller, Inc., located in the Colonial Arcade in downtown Cleveland.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Judith (Stewart) Hoicowitz and Dr. Lee (Janet) Shapiro, who remain residents of Lyndhurst. She was a beloved grandma (Nanna) to Michael (Ellie) Kermery of Ballard, Wash., Hally (David) Wax of Bellevue, Wash., David Shapiro of Los Angeles, and Seth (Brittany) Shapiro of Washington, D.C. In addition, she was the great-grandmother of four: Noa Wax, Zoe Wax, Adison Kermery and Rory Shapiro. She was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Landau (Norman).
Louise is best remembered for her positive spirit and resilience, especially following the death of her husband who succumbed to leukemia in 1991. She devoted her life to her family and spent her spare time in service to the community. She served as a volunteer at Menorah Park where she transported residents to and from the hair salon.
She remained fiercely independent up until her later years when she became a resident of R.H. Myers Apartments, Stone Gardens and ultimately her final destination – the Willensky Residence at Montefiore.
She is fondly remembered by her grandchildren for the baked goods she would lovingly pack them for their return to college, including the “blondies” that were her specialty. She remained loyal to Buick Century’s, which she typically handed down to her grandchildren in the best of condition.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to her caregivers at Montefiore, as well as her brother-in-law, Norman Landau, who made it a point to come to her window to visit with her as often as possible when in-person visits were discontinued during the height of COVID-19.
A private funeral service will be held on June 6.
The family requests no visitation due to COVID.
Contributions can be made to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or the Alzheimer’s Association.