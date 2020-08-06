Richard Shapiro, 82, of Beachwood, passed away July 27, 2020.
Richard was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on May 11, 1938, to Helen and Joseph Shapiro. He was a graduate of Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh where he earned his undergraduate and MBA degrees and where he played trumpet in the marching band. He attended Kent State University where he studied toward his doctorate. Richard was an economics professor at Cuyahoga Community College for 42 years and he wrote an economics textbook.
Richard had served as regional president of Business Management Group. He was a member of Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Early Jas.
Richard was a good listener, a people person and a good friend to many. He was a great dad and grandfather, and he enjoyed taking his kids (and grandkids) fishing, boating, to baseball games and for ice cream. Richard loved traveling, attending the theater and jazz concerts, collecting antiques, playing tennis and biking, and he was an avid reader, trumpet and piano player. He was a huge sports fan, always cheering on his hometown teams. His diverse interests made him a trivia expert as well.
Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Roma Shapiro; daughter Darcy Russell of Berkeley, Calif.; son Mark Shapiro of Cleveland; sister Judy Redlich of Longwood, Fla.; and grandchildren Delaney and Duncan Russell.
Small private graveside services were held July 31 at Lakeview Cemetery. Donations in Richard’s memory can be made to Montefiore/Vinney Hospice, the National Council of Jewish Women or any charity of choice.