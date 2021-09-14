Roma Francis Shapiro (nee Sims), 82, of Beachwood, passed away Sept. 12, 2021.
Roma was born May 4, 1939, in Cleveland to Edward and Hortence Sims (now deceased). She graduated from Shaker Heights High School and received a Bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University. She was a real estate agent for 25 years with Howard Hanna and a school teacher for 10 years. A member of Silvers Temple (The Temple-Tifereth Israel) in Beachwood, she was also involved with NCJW/Cleveland. She was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi at Ohio State.
Roma loved playing bridge, reading, aquatics, tennis, arts and theater, and was a world traveler. She always wore a smile on her face and never wanted to burden anyone. Roma was a loving and caring woman who always showed concern for her friends and family.
She will be remembered by her son, Mark Shapiro of Cleveland; daughter, Darcy (Jason) Russell of Berkeley, Calif.; grandchildren, Delaney and Duncan Russell, both of Berkeley; and brother, Alan Sims. She was also predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Richard Shapiro.
A funeral service for family will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Lakeview Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Donations in memory of Roma can be made to the Northern Ohio ALS Association (bit.ly/3C934Ak) or Montefiore’s Vinney Hospice.