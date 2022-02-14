Louis J. Sharoff, 69, formerly of Monticello, N.Y., beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, after a long illness.
The funeral service was held Feb. 12 via Zoom at Cleveland Jewish Funerals. Burial followed the funeral at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Louis James Sharoff was born in Monticello on June 11, 1952. He graduated from Monticello High School and continued on to Orange County Community College and Kent State University.
Louis was married to Mary (Haddon) Sharoff for 46 years.
Louis is survived by his wife, Mary; his loving children, Carrie (Chris) and Rachel (Stephen); and was called Tickle Grandpa by his grandchildren, Brady, Brody, and Finlay. His extraordinary mother, Roslyn Sharoff, and his sister, Stacey, are life long Monticello residents, as was his father, Harry Sharoff (deceased).
Louis worked for Wakefern Food Corporation and Majestic Drug for many years. He enjoyed fishing, all sports, snacks, running the category in Jeopardy, 70’s music, and spending time with his family. He was master of the dad joke, never saw a gadget he didn’t love, loved tools and had them all, and owned extra everything just for backup.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to your local food bank in Lou’s honor.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.