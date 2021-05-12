Gloria Lynn (nee Shenkelman) Sharp, born on May 6, 1943, in Cleveland to the late Sam and Dorothy Shenk, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2021, with her daughters by her side. She was predeceased by her brother, Phil (Sheryl) Shenkelman and is survived by her daughters, Wendy Sharp (Patricia Montes) and Cathi Siegel (Tony Frabotta); and grandchildren, Carly and Carson Siegel, and Celia and Julian Montes-Sharp.
Gloria graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and earned her associate degree in early childhood education after her children started school. She taught preschool at the JCC for many years and then began a career in sales. Later, after her grandchildren were born, she decided to go back to working with children and became a nanny for several families in the area.
Never one to take life too seriously, Gloria loved dressing up in costume on holidays. She liked to dress up as the Easter Bunny to surprise her niece and nephews when they were young, and she always dressed as an elf on Christmas, much to the dismay of her grandchildren. She also loved animals, instilling that love in her children and grandchildren, and leaves behind four beloved granddogs.
Gloria adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them, taking them to the theater and movies, playing board and card games, taking them to the playground or an amusement park, and going on vacation. She also had a wide circle of friends and maintained a special relationship with her former brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Inese Sharp.
Despite battling three different types of cancer in her lifetime, Gloria maintained a healthy lifestyle and always took care of herself. When a back injury sidelined her and a physical therapist recommended swimming, Gloria overcame her fear of water and learned to swim when she was in her thirties. This led to a lifetime commitment to physical fitness and she was a regular at the JCC for many years.
Private family services will be held. Due to COVID-19, the family requests no formal visitation at this time.
Contributions in memory of Gloria can be sent to The Gathering Place or Hospice of the Western Reserve/David Simpson Hospice House.