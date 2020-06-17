Burnice Shaw, 95, of Mayfield Heights, died June 10, 2020.
Burnice, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, was accepting, good natured and always unflappable. Devoted to her family and friends, she made the most of each moment. Whether a quick lunch, holiday dinner, simcha, phone or FaceTime, she valued every visit. The greatest joy in Burnice’s life was time with family.
She met her husband, Bud Shaw, on a blind date arranged by their mothers. Love at first sight, they became engaged on their first date. Worried their families would think this happened too fast, they postponed revealing the big news for two weeks. Their rapid-fire romance led to a strong and enduring 55 year marriage, four children,
10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
As a young woman, Burnice worked as a bookkeeper and later she was a sales representative. Never idle, Burnice delivered Meals on Wheels, was a voracious reader, accomplished baker and candymaker, active in B’nai B’rith Youth and at her temple, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.
She will be missed by her beloved family and friends.
Burnice is survived by her children, Jo (Mark) Goren, George (Lee Ann) Shaw, Bruce (Susan Kessler) Shaw and David Shaw, grandchildren Teal (Renee) Caress, Lena Goren, Carrie (Dale) Magno, Leo (Meredith) Shaw, Nathan Shaw, Duncan (Kassi) Shaw, Maggie (David) Peters, and Jonathan, Emily and Sarah Shaw; eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Shaw was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin L. “Bud” Shaw; parents, Joseph and Esther (Peskin) Steiner, sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Stanley Knoll, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lucille and Harry Stuart.
Contributions may be made to Menorah Park, Schnurmann House, Jewish Family Service Association and Meals on Wheels.
A graveside service was held at the Glenville Cemetery.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.