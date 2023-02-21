Ilene Shaw (nee Leventhal), devoted mother of Valerie Stern, Julie Shaw, Jason (Zarina) Shaw and Brian Shaw (deceased), passed away Feb. 20, 2023.
Cherished grandmother of Paige, Brady, Ashleigh, Samantha and Mark; loving daughter of the late Raymond and Shirley Leventhal; and sister of Diane Leventhal and Ken Leventhal.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view the service on Feb. 24, go to YouTube and search “Ilene Shaw funeral service.”
Family will receive friends immediately following services until 8 p.m. Feb. 24 only at the residence, 29125 S. Woodland Road in Pepper Pike.
With sadness, yet in celebration of the devotion, love and memories Ilene gave to so many, contributions are suggested to Jewish Family Service Association’s Ascentia Program.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.