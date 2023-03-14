Helen Shear (nee Rosenthal), 95, beloved wife of 71 years to the late Leon Shear, passed away March 14, 2023.
Loving mother of Belinda (Jaye) Schlachet, Betty Ruth Shear, Marsha Shear and Howard (Michelle) Shear. Grandmother (Bubbe) of Jeremy (Michelle) Schlachet, Sara (Brandon) Lieb, Gabby (Rex) Anderson, Janine Shear and Brandon Shear. Great-grandmother of Asher, Sadie, Jordan, Julia, Jesse and Ryder.
Helen had a master’s degree in science and worked as a bacteriologist at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and was the head of mycology at the Cleveland Clinic hospital for almost 50 years.
After retiring, Helen volunteered at Menorah Park, taking care of the employee’s children. She also was an active member of the sisterhood at Green Road Synagogue, volunteering for many projects there. Helen volunteered to help organize the Yom Hashoah commemoration for many years.
Helen and Leon traveled to over 50 countries and almost all of the states in the United States. They were so proud of her two curio cabinets of spoons that they collected from their travels.
She enjoyed celebrating simchas with family and made sure to send a handmade card for all occasions to all the family members. She enjoyed playing chair volleyball and riding the stationary bicycle at Vitalia where she lived.
Graveside funeral services for Helen will be held at 11 a.m. March 16 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Contributions are suggested to Ohio FIDF (support.fidf.org) or Green Road Synagogue.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Shear family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.