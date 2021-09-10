Leon Shear, beloved husband of Helen (Rosenthal) Shear, who he married Aug. 6, 1950.
Father of Belinda (Jaye) Schlachet, Betty Ruth Shear, Marsha Shear and Howard (Michelle) Shear. Grandfather of Jeremy (Michelle), Sara (Brandon), Gabrielle (Rex), Janine and Brandon. Brother to Samuel (Belle) Shear and great-grandfather of six.
Leon was born in Benzin, Poland, a survivor of the five concentration camps during the Holocaust and was liberated from Dachau. Early in life, Leon rarely spoke of the horrors he endured while imprisoned during World War II. Only after Leatrice Rabinsky convinced Leon to educate her class was he able to describe the horrific atrocities that he and many others endured during their encampment.
His voice may now be silent but his experiences and legacy will live on through his family and the many lives he touched.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Zion Memorial Park (Green Road Synagogue Section), 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Shiva will be for immediate family only.
Contributions are suggested to Ohio FIDF (support.fidf.org) or Green Road Synagogue.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.