Shedroff, Arthur

Arthur B. Shedroff of Wickliffe, Ohio passed away on Aug. 16, 2023 at the age of 81.
Arthur is the beloved husband of the late Sandra (Rosin) Shedroff; devoted father of Rachael Koppel; loving son of Sarah and Jacob, both deceased; dear brother of David (Diane, surviving) Shedroff (deceased) and Bernice (deceased) (Saul, surviving) Gottlieb; and dearest uncle of nine.
Arthur was a Journeyman Plumber and a proud member of the Plumbers Local 55. He had many hobbies and interests throughout his life including target shooting, fishing, visiting national parks, cooking and history.
At the wishes of the deceased, there will be no services.
Donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.