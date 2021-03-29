Diane Shedroff (nee Katz) passed away March 27, 2021.
Diane is the beloved wife of the late David; devoted and adored mother of Amy (Dan) Matathias, Steven (Nancy) Shedroff and Lonnie (Sharon) Shedroff; loving grandmother of Samuel, Rebecca, Jake, Noah, Owen, Kristyn, Elizabeth and Sarah; and dearest sister of Burton (Marcia) Katz of North Carolina (formerly of Cleveland).
Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 31 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon (Forest City Hebrew Section).
In Lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to a charity of choice.