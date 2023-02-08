Neil Shepard, beloved husband of Starr (nee Shemanske), passed away Feb. 6, 2023.
Loving father of Shaefer Shepard. Son of the late Bernard and Lois Shepard. Devoted brother of the late Michael Shepard. Cherished uncle to Morgan, Ryan and Sean.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights.
Arrangements under the direction Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.