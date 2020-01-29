Dorothy Sherman (nee Guss), 97, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, in Beachwood.
Born in Detroit on April 28, 1922. Dorothy was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In addition to raising four children, she was a businesswoman who worked side-by-side with her husband Sol, first in the poultry business and later on in the real estate business.
She cooked dinner every night and insisted that the family eat together. She was a wonderful cook and baker; her family loved her chocolate chip cookies, Russian tea biscuits, and cornflake stuffing.
A life-long member of Park Synagogue, Dorothy was also involved in ORT. Values and traditions were very important to her but even more important to her was being with her family. She inspired her four children to work hard to get a good education and find their own destiny.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Terry (Karen) Sherman, Marlene Cohn, Debbie Bialer and Rick (Jodi) Sherman; grandchildren, Mindy (Jason) Benjamin, Jill Cohn, Kerry (Daryl) Kertesz, Jack Bialer, Heidi (Lawrence) Grey, Rebecca Sherman, Jonathan (Laura Moushey) Sherman, Michael (Amanda) Sherman and Stephanie Sherman (fiance, Akram Bakkour); great-grandchildren, Sadie and Leo Benjamin, Lily and Marin Kertesz, Ella Gerstein, and Snowden and Jaxson Grey. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Sol Sherman; and granddaughter, Laurie (Josh, surviving) Gerstein.
Graveside services were held Jan. 23 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Contributions can be made to AFE Foundation (afesupport.org) or the Parkinson’s Foundation.