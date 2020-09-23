Dr. Donald J. Sherman, 86, died peacefully at Maltz Hospice House in Beachwood on Sept. 20, 2020. His daughter, Ellen Krivchenia, was by his side.
Son of the late Herb Sherman and Belle Weissman; stepson of the late Lou Weissman; and brother of the late Francine Sherman, Donald was born and raised in Philadelphia. He met the love of his life, Elaine Sherman (nee Schwartz) at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, where Donald was completing his medical residency and Elaine was working as a laboratory technician. Their happy marriage lasted more than 61 years, until Elaine’s death in April of this year.
After his residency, Donald served as captain at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. Upon discharge, he launched his surgical career in private practice in New York, and on staff at Germantown Hospital in Philadelphia. A mid-career shift sent Donald, Elaine and their three children to New Jersey, where Donald served as medical director for the Ford Motor Company manufacturing plant in Edison. He went on to become deputy corporate medical director for Ford in Dearborn, Mich. His subsequent position as medical director for BP America took Donald and Elaine to the Cleveland area in the mid-1980s. Donald finished his career as medical director for Goodyear in Akron, Ohio, where he got to ride the blimp a number of times, to the delight of his children and grandchildren.
Donald was a passionate fan of classical music and musical theater, Peter Sellers and his “Pink Panther” movies, and, to the eternal dismay of his late wife, an avid collector of medical journals for more than five decades. Above all, Donald was passionate about the welfare of his family, who will miss him dearly.
Donald is survived by his children, Howard Sherman of London, UK, Ellen Krivchenia and her husband, Eric Krivchenia of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Susan Sherman and her husband, Larry Garretson of Charlottesville, Va.; and grandchildren, Seth Krivchenia, Aaron Krivchenia, Sarah Garretson, Haven Garretson and Nora Garretson. Interment to take place in Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cleveland Orchestra (clevelandorchestra.com/ support-and-volunteers/donate-now), The Musical Theater Project (musicaltheaterproject.org/donate.html) or Médecins Sans Frontières (msf.org/donate).