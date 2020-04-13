Elaine Sherman (nee Schwartz), 81, died suddenly at home on April 7, 2020. The daughter of the late Sarah Manis Schwartz and Joseph B. Schwartz, Elaine was born and raised in Philadelphia. She met the love of her life, Donald J. Sherman, while working as a laboratory technician at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, where Donald was completing medical school. Elaine and Donald met in January 1958 and were married that December. Their love affair ensued for more than 61 years.
Following moves to Arizona, New York, New Jersey and Michigan, Elaine and Donald settled in the Cleveland area in 1987, starting in Solon and recently relocating to Beachwood. Throughout her life, Elaine was devoted to enriching the lives of underserved youth, including as a teacher’s aide at a school for severely disabled children in Michigan. She put her entire heart into her many volunteer projects, including literacy programs in Cleveland city schools. Much of her volunteer work was through National Council of Jewish Women – Cleveland, which bestowed Elaine with the Arline B. Pritcher Award for Outstanding Community Service, its highest award for volunteer service. Beyond all else, however, was Elaine’s fierce devotion to Donald and the rest of her family and friends. Her niece, Debbie Linn; her nephews Pete Schwartz and Myke Schwartz and their families; and myriad cousins and friends mourn her.
Elaine is survived by her beloved husband Donald; her children Howard Sherman (London, UK), Ellen Krivchenia and her husband Eric Krivchenia (Cherry Hill, N.J.); and Susan Sherman and her husband Larry Garretson (Charlottesville, Va.); grandchildren, Seth Krivchenia, Aaron Krivchenia, Sarah Garretson, Haven Garretson and Nora Garretson; and brother Marvin Schwartz and his wife Claire Schwartz. Interment to take place in Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of Elaine’s favorite causes: National Council of Jewish Women – Cleveland (ncjwcleveland.org/donate); Cleveland Institute of Music (cim.edu/aboutcim/support/donatenow); or The Musical Theater Project (musicaltheaterproject.org/donate.html).