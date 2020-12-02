Edith Sherwin (nee Dick), beloved wife of the late Sol; devoted mother of Keith (Sally) Sherwin and Barbara (Stephen) Hart of Atlanta; adored grandmother of William and Adam Sherwin, Lee (Arielle) Hart and Whitney Hart (Adam) Petrone; great mother of Noah Sherwin Hart; dear sister of Maury (Erva) Dick and the following deceased: Sara (Hyman) Barishman, Esther (Melvin) Swillinger, Benjamin (Esther) Dick and Irving (Geraldine) Dick.
Private graveside services will be held Dec. 3 at Bet Olam Cemetery. No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to jdrf.org or apbdrf.org.