Marion Sherwin (nee Hirsch), beloved wife of the late Ben. Loving mother of Allan Sherwin, Carolyn (Dr. Edward) Gabelman, Edward (Debbie) Sherwin and Sanford Sherwin. Devoted grandmother of Ari (Tracy Turoff) Sherwin, Rafi Sherwin, Ronit (Rabbi David Komerofsky) Sherwin, Ilana (Scott) Wolfson, Bridgette Sherwin, Benjamin Sherwin, Heather Gabelman, Joel (Ashley) Gabelman, Michael (Diana) Gabelman and Kelly Trommils. Great-grandmother of 17. Dear sister of the late Harry and Danny Hirsch, Rose Glaser, Helen Yosowitz, Alice Needle, Mindell Wien, Doris Smith and Myrtle Stafford.
Family graveside services will be held Sept. 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of choice.
To Zoom the services, please go to bkbmc.com. Scroll to Marion's obituary and click on it. Scroll to the bottom of the obituary and click on the tab that says "Join Livestream."