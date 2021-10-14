Saul Howard Shipotofsky, beloved and devoted husband of Ingrid; cherished father of Carina Diamond and Mark Shipotofsky; adored grandfather of Benjamin Diamond, Andrew Shipotofsky, Janelle Shipotofsky and Jordyn Shipotofsky; dear brother of Ina Susan Shipotofsky, deceased.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Visitation for family only. Contributions are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.