Ruth J. Shlachter (nee Artz), who died on March 24 from natural causes at 100 in Portland, Ore., was a charismatic woman of boundless energy, a world traveler and campaigner for heart research and Jewish causes. A lifelong entrepreneur, she built seven homes in Beachwood, where she was a longtime resident, ran an antiques store in University Heights and launched the “Comfort Teddies” toy line at 85.
She was the wife of the late Harry L. Shlachter. Mother of Marc (Kumiko), Robert (Mara), Barry (Amrita, deceased) and the late Jay Shlachter. Grandmother of Kori (Keola Ford), Leah (Eric Donaldson), Joy, David (Orlee Rabin), Jeremy, Jenna (Tim Rechetniak) and Ethan “Zack.” Great grandmother of Ka'ala, Sigal, Zev and Mili. Sister of the late Hal Artz and the late Rosalyn Cohen.
Private family services will be held March 31 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Friends are invited to view the service at 2 p.m. March 31 by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Ruth J. Shlachter, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.