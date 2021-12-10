Estelle “Eppie” Shore (nee Susman), 90, was born Sept. 2, 1931, and passed away on Dec. 8, 2021.
Estelle R. Shore, known to her family, friends and co-workers as “Eppie,” beloved wife of 69 years to Sanford Shore, left us on Dec. 8, 2021, three months after celebrating her 90th birthday. Eppie graduated from Shaker Heights High School but dropped out of Ohio State University in 1950 to marry her true love, Sanford, and to start a family. She was mother to five children, Jeffery, Jeri, Michael, Cari and Cydni Ann. While raising small children would be sufficient challenge for most young mothers, Eppie also did volunteer work for many Jewish organizations.
When her father died, in 1961 Eppie took over the family businesses, managing 100 rental units and a hardware store, and continued to sit on national boards of non-profit groups. She rose through the ranks to become president of the Cleveland chapter of NA’AMAT Pioneer Women and raised money to build orphanages in Israel. Following that, she became president of the Cleveland Zionist Federation.
In 1974 as her older children were graduating high school and the “women’s movement” was gathering momentum, Eppie went into the residential real estate business. Again, Eppie rose to the top, becoming office manager of the Hilltop Realty office that, under her leadership, grew to become the number one office in the company. The company, recognizing her talent for management, promoted her to vice president as the company grew to become the largest residential real estate company in Northeastern Ohio. Meanwhile, Eppie continued her volunteer work. Eppie and Sanford were leaders of American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) raising money for ambulances and blood transfusions in Israel.
While Eppie was admired and respected for her many accomplishments in real estate and her charitable work, Eppie had many other interests and talents. First and foremost, Eppie was a mother and grandmother who loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed when her children and grandchildren visited her and was thrilled when three of her children returned to live in Cleveland as adults. As her grandchildren grew up and went to college, she insisted on learning and mastering her iPhone and Facebook so she could stay in touch and keep updated on their lives. She took greater pride in their accomplishments than her own.
Eppie enjoyed a lifelong love of music and musical theatre, having studied voice at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Eppie often preformed as the female lead singer in local stage productions, and later in life she and her “Singing Ladies” wrote and performed parodies for corporations and charitable organizations.
Outside of work, Eppie and Sanford did everything together. They traveled the world, having visited Israel many times, as well as more than 30 countries in Europe, Asia and Australia, and 48 of the United States. They bowled, golfed and played tennis with their many lifelong friends whom they knew from high school and college.
Loving mother of Jeffery (Debra) Shore, Jeri Shore, Michael (Amy) Shore, Cari (Martin) Flox and Cydni Ann Shore; beloved grandmother of Jessica Shore, Brandon (Kristen) Shore, Benjamin (Kristen Edwards) Flox, Solomon (Jacqueline Mitchell) Flox, Sara Shore and Zachary Shore.
Much beloved by her family and friends around the world, as a lifelong Clevelander and woman of action, Eppie believed in healing the world and giving to her community. Those wishing to honor her life and her memory may make a contribution to: NA’AMAT (naamat.org), AFMDA (afmda.org/donate-now), or the Forever Children’s Home (foreverchildrenshome.org).
The world is a better place for her being here.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 2 p.m. Dec. 12, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1639090272152976.
Interment follows at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 12 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 at the Shore residence, 22655 Chagrin Blvd., #215, in Beachwood.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Shore family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.